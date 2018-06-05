German Police Seize Some 50,000 LSD Tabs in Largest Ever Haul

Investigators assume that an international ring might be behind drug smuggling activities across Europe.

German police have reported that they seized 646 kilos (1,425 pounds) of drugs in the federal state of Rheinland-Pfalz earlier this year.

This comes as a part of it investigation into the largest LSD drug smuggling affair in the country's history.

A record number of some 49,500 LSD tabs stuck on colored pieces of paper were found along with hashish, ecstasy and amphetamines, according to the federal state's criminal police.

The drugs are said to be worth some €9.8 million (11.4 million dollars). Several suspects are reported to be in custody.

READ MORE: Dozens Detained in Austria For Drug Dealing Involving Underage Migrants — Police

Police believe that an international drug ring might be behind the smuggling affair after Swedish police identified a 33-year-old couple living in Andernach as part of its inquiry last year.

The authorities assume that the ring has been smuggling banned substances across Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and the UK.

An investigation into the matter is underway.