Dutch Court Seizes Gazprom's Assets to Award $2.6Bln to Naftogaz - Company

"Last week, Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a motion to arrest Gazprom’s shares in its Dutch subsidiaries and debts of Gazprom's subsidiaries. The motions were filed to secure the right of Naftogaz to recover $2.6 billion from the Russian monopoly under the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court adopted in February 2018. The Dutch court granted these motions, but six out of seven Gazprom subsidiaries in the Netherlands refused to cooperate with court officials. However, all this will not affect the arrest in any way," the statement read.
Naftogaz noted that Dutch court officials were "taking actions" to freeze Gazprom's assets in the Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG companies upon a claim filed by the Ukrainian company.
All comments
Show new comments (0)