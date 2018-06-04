Register
22:19 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The French Mistral high-tech amphibious helicopter carrier assault and command ship is moored on February 18, 2011 in the bay of Toulon, southern France

    France, Britain Sending Ships to Challenge Beijing’s Claims in South China Sea

    © AFP 2018 / GERARD JULIEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The French and British navies are planning to follow in the footsteps of the US Navy with their own wayfinding mission through the disputed South China Sea, specifically, into areas London and Paris argue are illegally claimed by Beijing.

    A seaborne task force comprising French and British ships and naval aircraft will make its way through the South China Sea next week, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parley said Sunday. The force will go "into certain areas" where the world's fastest growing navy — the People's Liberation Army-Navy — is expected to be present.

    USS Antietam
    CC0
    US Warships Enter Disputed South China Sea Waters, Beijing Slams the Move as Infringement Upon Its Sovereignty

    "At some point a stern voice intrudes into the transponder and tells us to sail away from supposedly ‘territorial waters.' But our commander then calmly replies the he will sail forth, because these, under international law, are indeed international waters," Parley said Sunday.

    The South China Sea is notable for the trillions of dollars' worth of commercial cargo passing through the waterway every year and for the possibility it contains large untapped oil and gas fields. A slew of nations in the region have overlapping claims on islets and sections of water, including China, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

    France does not have any conflicting territorial claims in the waterway, said Parley, but it intends to contribute to a "rules-based" order in the South China Sea "on a regular basis with allies and friends," she noted, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.

    "By exercising our freedom of navigation, we also place ourselves in the position of a persistent objector to the creation of any claim to de facto sovereignty on the islands," the armed forces minister noted, adding that she believes the French Navy "should broaden this effort even further."

    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    US Defense Secretary Mattis Slams China for Militarising South China Sea Islands

    Parley's announcement aligned with recent remarks from US Defense Secretary James Mattis, who issued a sharp rebuke of the Chinese military's construction activities in the South China Sea last week. "Despite China's claims to the contrary," he said," the placement of these weapon systems [on islets in the South China Sea] is tied to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion."

    He Lei, vice president of the Academy of Military Science of the People's Liberation Army, disagreed with Mattis' assessment. Building and deploying "defensive facilities" has "nothing to do with militarization and does not pose a threat to regional security," he said, Xinhua reported Saturday.

    Related:

    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    France, Germany, Italy, UK Reportedly Want US to Ease Anti-Russian Sanctions
    UK, US, France Waging Media War Throughout Syrian Conflict - Envoy
    UK, France Sign Treaty on Facilitating Migrants Registration Procedures
    UK, France Following US ‘Clown’ Into Syrian War
    Tags:
    territorial waters, international law, Pentagon, French Navy, Florence Parley, General James Mattis, China, South China Sea, France, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok