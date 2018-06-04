Register
20:50 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    Caught in the Cross-Fire: US, Iran Give EU Two Ultimatums

    © AP Photo / Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Germany, France and the UK have found themselves on the horns of a dilemma while striving to persuade Tehran and Washington to adopt a well-balanced approach to the international situation in wake of Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accords.

    The future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is hanging in the balance, as both the US and the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) have given the EU ultimatums.

    While Donald Trump's sanctions targeting foreign businesses are due to come into force on August 6, 2018, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has set conditions for Iran to remain in the agreement with a 60-day deadline.

    The list of Iranian conditions, announced by Khamenei in his May 23 government address contains seven points: First, according to Khamenei, Europe should adopt a resolution that condemns the US for violating the accord adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015. In Resolution 2231, the Security Council supported the signing of the JCPOA and revoked its previous decisions on the Iranian nuclear program.

    Persons stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Iran Asks OPEC Support Amid US Sanctions
    Second, Europe must promise that it will not raise the issue of missile creation in Iran, and won't try to influence Tehran's policy in the region.

    Third, the EU should not interfere in the IRI's internal affairs. Fourth, Europe should oppose the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Fifth, Europe should "guarantee the total sales of Iran's oil." In addition, the EU must guarantee that they will compensate for the losses and that they will buy Iranian crude.

    And, finally, Khamenei demanded that European banks ensure the conduct of operations with the IRI, emphasizing that Tehran has no conflicts with the UK, France and Germany, but does not trust them nevertheless.

    The supreme leader of Iran warned that if the conditions are not met, the Islamic Republic "reserves the right to restart its suspended nuclear activities."

    It appears that European countries, especially the signatories to the JCPOA — Germany, the UK and France — have found themselves between a rock and a hard place: Although the countries have confirmed their commitment to the nuclear accords, it remains unclear whether they will manage to reach a compromise with the US.

    However, Brussels is seemingly not going to give up: On May 18, the European Commission signaled that it had taken steps to preserve the interests of European companies investing in Iran and demonstrated the bloc's commitment to the JCPOA.

    "As long as the Iranians respect their commitments, the EU will of course stick to the agreement of which it was an architect," stated President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

    EU flags flap in the wind behind a no entry traffic sign in front of EU headquarters in Brussels.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    EU Blocking Statute Against Anti-Iran US Sanctions May Fail to Protect Companies
    Meanwhile, following Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the deal on May 8, High Representative Federica Mogherini met with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Iran. The officials agreed to adopt a series of measures to strengthen the deal.

    "We are determined to ensure that the JCPOA stays in place… This is true on the European side and we have seen the same willingness and determination on the Iranian side," said Mogherini.

    For their part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire   protested against Washington's move and called upon the EU to shield the continent's businesses from the US sanctions.

    One of the proposed measures is a "blocking statute," initially adopted in 1996 in response to US sanctions against Iran, Cuba and Libya.

    "As the European Commission we have the duty to protect European companies. We now need to act, and this is why we are launching the process to activate the 'blocking statute' from 1996," Juncker stated on May 17.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Iran Urges Int’l Community to Resist 'US Bullying' Amid Nuke Deal Pullout
    The document prohibited EU companies and individuals from complying with the rulings of foreign courts adopted on the basis of US sanctions, as the latter were extra-territorial in nature. Two decades ago, Europe was also given ultimatums, however, that time Washington retreated.

    Since Washington's wind-down period for foreign companies expires on August 6, the European Commission has to make amendments to the 1996 regulation before this deadline.

    In addition, Juncker announced that the European Investment Bank would facilitate European companies' investment in Iran. This measure could ensure that Iran gains a profit from crude sales regardless of the US sanctions regime.

    France also proposed creating a financial center that would allow European companies to continue trade with Iran in euros, liberating them from dependence on the US dollar.  

    Still, London, Paris and Berlin are facing a serious dilemma: On the one hand, they have to convince the US to leave at least a small opportunity for the Europeans to conduct business in Iran. On the other hand, they need to persuade the Iranian authorities to see the situation more realistically and not to push ahead with tough ultimatums.

    Related:

    Enemies Can't Be Trusted, Tehran Won't Yield to Foreign Pressure - Iran's Leader
    Iran Urges Int’l Community to Resist 'US Bullying' Amid Nuke Deal Pullout
    Professor Explains How Iran Plans to Use Karst Waters in Crisis Situations
    Iran Asks OPEC Support Amid US Sanctions
    US Issues New Sanctions Against Iran - Treasury Department
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European Union, Federica Mogherini, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, Germany, Iran, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok