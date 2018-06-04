Register
19:17 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A passenger chats to armed police officers on patrol after Eurostar trains to Brussels were cancelled at St Pancras station in central London, Britain.

    UK Police Shot Woman, Now She is Convicted of Terror Plot Along With Sister

    © REUTERS / Andrew Winning
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A woman who was shot by police during a raid on a house in London last year is now facing jail for being part of a terrorist plot. Rizlaine Boular, her sister and her mother were all involved in a plot to attack the British Museum.

    Rizlaine, 22, was shot by police during a raid on a house in Willesden, north-west London on April 27, 2017 and was arrested when she was discharged from hospital three days later.

    She later pleaded guilty to preparing terrorist acts, as did her mother, Mina Dich, 44.

    Her sister Safaa Boular, 18, denied the charge but was convicted by a court at the Old Bailey in London on Monday, June 4.

    She is the youngest woman ever to be convicted of an Islamist-inspired terror charge in the UK.

    Rizlaine Boular was charged with terrorist offences three days after being shot by police
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Rizlaine Boular was charged with terrorist offences three days after being shot by police

    Police began tailing Safaa after she returned from a trip to Morocco in August 2016.

    Safaa, who was 16 at the time, suggested she was planning to travel to Syria to join Daesh*.

    Two days later her mother reported Safaa and Rizlaine missing but when they were arrested by police in London they said they wanted to live under Daesh in Syria but had no plans to commit terrorist acts.

    Police seized phones and tablets from the pair and found Safaa had been in touch with a British national who was fighting for Daesh in Syria.

    Planned To Marry Daesh Fighter

    She was planning to marry him and also talked about wearing a suicide belt.

    While she was on bail Safaa began discussing plans to get hold of guns and grenades so she could carry out a terrorist attack in London.

    Safaa was subsequently charged on April 12, 2017 but her mother and sister then hatched their own plan to carry out an Islamist-inspired attack.

    During phonecalls between the pair and Safaa they used a bizarre "tea party" code to the terrorist attack and at one point referred to Rizlaine as the "mad hatter", as in the character in the book Alice In Wonderland.

    On April 25 Ms. Dich and Rizlaine carried out reconnaissance on various places in central London which could be locations for terrorist attacks.

    The following day the pair bought three kitchen knives.

    Safaa Boular, 18, turned to terror after her plan to travel to Syria and marry a Daesh fighter was thwarted
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Safaa Boular, 18, turned to terror after her plan to travel to Syria and marry a Daesh fighter was thwarted

    At 7pm on April 27 armed officers entered the house but Rizlaine was shot and injured during a scuffle.

    Another woman, Khawla Barghouthi, 21, had also pleaded guilty to having information about acts of terrorism.

    All four are expected to be sentenced on June 15.

    'Toxic Ideology'

    "This investigation started with Safaa, and her attempts to travel out to Syria, marry a Daesh fighter and support their terrorist activity. Having been prevented from travelling to Syria, she then set about plotting an attack in the UK but her plans were being covered by the counter terrorism network and security services," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon.

    "After Safaa was arrested and charged, her mother and sister tried to pick up where she left off. But again, working with the security services, we tracked their plans and stopped them before they were able to put them into practice.

    "All three women were filled with hate and toxic ideology and were determined to carry out a terrorist attack. Had they been successful, it could well have resulted in people being killed or seriously injured. But thanks to the work of the security services and counter terrorism police, their plans never came to fruition," added Mr. Haydon.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries.

     

    Tags:
    terror plot, Terrorist, women, police, Metropolitan Police, Daesh, Syria, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse