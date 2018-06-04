Dutch Defense Ministry to Pay to Workers Over Toxic Paint Scandal – Reports

The media noted that over 350 former defense sector employees had filed complaints against the ministry.
Junior Defense Minister Barbara Visser stated that the ministry "neglected to adequately protect these [former] colleagues and did not live up to its duty of care as an employer."
The problem and possible health issues connected to it had been known to the ministry since 1973, an investigation by the Dutch Institute for Public Health revealed, but the defense body informed neither the troops nor doctors.
