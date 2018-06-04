France Welcomes Merkel's Response to Macron's EU Reform Project

French authorities have hailed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's statements as a move "toward the French view" and a stronger Europe, Deutsche Welle reported.

"This is a positive move which shows the commitment to Europe of the chancellor and her government," the Elysée Palace was quoted by DW as saying.

The statement comes just a day after the German politician expressed her support for the French president's plan to create a joint European military force and commented his aspirations to strengthen the EU in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

"For me it is a top priority that in addition to a common foreign and defense policy and a common asylum and development policy, Europe remains economically strong and innovative," the chancellor said.

Commenting on the issue, Paris said that it was the "first answer" from Berlin since Macron outlined his plan of EU integration to Sorbonne University students.

In particular, Merkel's decision to support the idea of joint European military forces proposed by France is considered a breakthrough in the long-lasting talks, which had previously been hampered by her cautious approach to the idea.

The force is a crucial element of Emmanuel Macron's defense reform, which is aimed at fostering closer integration of European defense capacities.