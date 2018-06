France's financial prosecutor said Monday that he had opened a corruption probe against President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler.

The inquiry has been initiated over allegations that Kohler breached conflict of interest rules while working in the state holdings agency and finance ministry.

According to the Elysee Palace, Kohler, who is Macron's closest confidant, will show the prosecutor that allegations against him are unfounded.

"Mr. Kohler will provide all the documents needed to show that his behavior respected the rule of law at all times," the statement reads.