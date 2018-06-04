Register
12:10 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German army soldiers who are members of the Stabilisation forces line up at the barracks Erzgebirgskaserne in Marienberg, eastern Germany, on April 10, 2015, during a military exercise Noble Jump that is part of Nato Response Force

    US Envoy Bashes Germany for Reluctance to Boost EU Security

    © AFP 2018 / DPA / PETER ENDIG
    Europe
    Get short URL
    204

    The United States is putting the squeeze on NATO ally Germany in a bid to get Europe's richest country to ramp up its defense outlays and is staking on a conservative “resurgence” in Europe.

    In an interview with ultra-conservative US news website Breitbart, Washington’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, made a swipe at the Bundeswehr for its failure to live up to its commitment to strengthening European security.

    “Credible Threat of Military Action”

    Pointing to Berlin’s failure to spend 2 percent of its GDP on defense, Grenell said that Germany was losing credibility.

    U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017
    © AP Photo / Choo Sang-chul/Newsis
    Amid NATO-Russian Tensions, US Pushes Germany to Siting Air Defense - Reports
    "[German officials] know you must have a credible threat of military action behind you if you're going to be successful in diplomacy," Grenell said. "That's one thing that's missing from the German diplomatic conversation — they right now don't have behind them a credible threat of military action."

    He added that inadequate military spending has undermined the German military’s ability to timely respond to perceived threats.

    "German military officials know that the readiness issue is a serious problem, there are no working submarines, for example; they don't have a military that is currently ready," the US envoy warned.

    In the next four years, Germany is to spend just over one percent of its GDP on defense, which is well shy of the 2 percent target NATO allies agreed on during their 2014 summit in Wales.

    Richard Grenell also believes that NATO countries should be pushed to support their allies in a military intervention.

    "The US should no longer come to accept any excuses for not taking part in military intervention," he said.

    He also said he hopes to “empower” the European right-wing governments and emerging conservative leaders.

    "There are a lot of conservatives throughout Europe who have contacted me to say they are feeling there is a resurgence going on," Grenell said, explaining this by conservative politicians’ ability to speak up on sensitive issues like migration, taxes and the need to cut red tape.

    He also heaped praise on German intelligence services crackdown on migrants seeking to settle in Germany under false pretenses.

    Richard Grenell earlier raised eyebrows in the Bundestag by urging German firms working in Iran to leave the country amid Washington’s plans to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran.

    NATO agreed in 2014 that all 29 members would spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense by 2024.

    READ MORE: Money Comes First: Trump Claims 'Germany Owes Vast Sums' to NATO, US for Defense

    In addition to the United States, only Poland, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Greece and the United Kingdom meet the target.

    Even though Chancellor Angela Merkel agrees with the need to bring the country’s outlays on defense to the required 2 percent of GDP, her coalition partner, the Social Democrats, come out against any defense spending hikes.

    German soldier holds a Heckler & Koch G36 assault rifle at a military training ground near Weisskeissel, Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo / Arno Burgi
    'Longstanding Shortfall': Trump Slams Germany for Being Slow on Defense
    Germany has for years struggled to modernize its military as it becomes more involved in NATO operations. Its military faces numerous problems that have raised serious questions about its capabilities and readiness.

    Funding issues have been highly embarrassing. In 2014, it was revealed that tank commanders had covered up their lack of machine guns by using broomsticks painted black during a NATO drill.

    Related:

    'Longstanding Shortfall': Trump Slams Germany for Being Slow on Defense
    Germany Must Raise Defense Spending to Meet NATO Target – EU Commissioner
    Amid NATO-Russian Tensions, US Pushes Germany to Siting Air Defense - Reports
    Tags:
    conservative resurgence, criticism, German defense spending, US envoy, NATO, Bundeswehr, Richard Grenell, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse