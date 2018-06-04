Twitter Afire as NATO Drills Poster Features Soldiers With Kalashnikov Rifles

On June 3, NATO launched its Saber Strike 2018 exercises, which kicked off in the Baltic states and Poland, involving around 18,000 troops from 19 nations.

As the North Atlantic alliance was about to kick off its military drills to boost readiness and interoperability in the region, the Battle Group (BG) Poland supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence posture in Eastern Europe tweeted a poster, featuring soldiers from five countries – Croatia, the UK, Poland, the US and Romania.

Some social media users made an observation that the Romanian military is equipped with what looks like a Kalashnikov rifle, which is suggested to be the Pistol Mitralieră model 1990 [PM md. 90], a Romanian licensed copy of the AK.

Polish and Romanian soldiers armed with AK47? — Gubaidulin Viacheslav (@GubaidulinV) 4 июня 2018 г.

One Мission… One Team….One Kalashnikov! Бугагага…. — Willy (@WillyBloody) 4 июня 2018 г.

Вот смеху то, НАТО с автоматом Калашникова!:))))) — heruvim (@dm_itryru) 3 июня 2018 г.

TWEET: “This is hilarious, NATO with a Kalashnikov rifle!”

о калашникофф восклицают настоящие мужчины по всему миру! — Cлесарев Сергей (@anfianserj) 3 июня 2018 г.

TWEET: “Oh, Kalashnikov – real men all over the world exclaim!”

There were those who noted that the caption above the US’ flag read “America,” and seemed to be disappointed by the inaccuracy:

Why with the flag of United states appears the whole continent of América? Who made that mistake? — JELA (@JaeL49) 3 июня 2018 г.

I am from Costa Rica and I demand that the name "America" ​​be removed from the US flag — 🇿🇼Rahudy Rrod 🇨🇷 (@rahudy_rrod) 4 июня 2018 г.

The Saber Strikes exercises started on June 3 in Latvia, with more than 3,000 troops from several states, including the US and the UK, taking part. The training is expected to cover Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.