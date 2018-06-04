Register
11:50 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Timo Soini

    'Strange': Finnish Foreign Minister Grilled Over Partaking in Pro-Life March

    © REUTERS / LEHTIKUVA/Antti Aimo-Koivisto
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini's staunch anti-abortion stance has triggered criticism from fellow Finnish politicians, including President Sauli Niinistö. While many have argued Soini doesn't represent Finland's official line, the minister has claimed the criticism is about limiting the freedom of speech.

    Timo Soini was found out to have taken part in a pro-life rally in Canada earlier in May, triggering a major political scandal in Finland, the Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    The news of Soini taking part in a demonstration against abortion while on an official visit to Ottawa, Canada on May 10 came only a few days after the foreign minister voiced his disappointment with the outcome of the abortion referendum in Ireland. Soini's state secretary Samuli Virtanen tweeted a photograph of himself and Soini participating in the National March for Life in Ottawa.

    ​Many Finnish politicians found Soini's stance to be a contradiction of Finland's official line and therefore totally inappropriate. Former Greens leader Ville Niinistö has argued that Soini demonstrated a lack of discretion by participating in a pro-life rally during an official visit.

    "It is absolutely inappropriate," Niinistö wrote on Facebook. "Finnish foreign policy seeks to promote equality and women's rights," he clarified, demanding an explanation from Soini.

    Family Minister Annika Saarikko of the Center Party called abortion an "example of responsible equality and human rights policy making." According to her, Finland is not intent on compromising this principle.

    READ MORE: 'Death Culture': Finnish Minister in Hot Water for Mourning Irish Abortion Vote

    Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said he considered Foreign Minister Timo Soini's public voicing of an anti-abortion sentiment abroad to be "strange".

    "In some situations, a minister can perhaps be considered to be a private individual in their free time, but expressing opinions is another matter," Niinistö told the weekly newspaper Talouselämä. "It isn't just a private person talking if a minister takes a stand on a subject that is relevant and debated in the country they are visiting."

    Interior Minister Kai Mykkänen and Development Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen, both representing the National Coalition Party, assured Soini's take didn't represent Finland's line.

    Soini himself has rejected the criticism, stressing that he attended the rally as a private individual, rather than foreign minister. He also reiterated his anti-abortion sentiment in his blog by calling it "odd" having to "defend the right to defend life."

    "I participated in a night vigil that started at 9pm. I was off-duty when the event was held. It's absolutely clear that everyone has the right to an opinion and the freedom of religion," Soini, a rare Catholic in predominantly Lutheran Finland, told the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

    The anti-abortion rally March for Life gathered 15,000 people in Ottawa. The event reportedly featured candlelight vigils and group prayers for the souls of aborted fetuses.

    Related:

    'Death Culture': Finnish Minister in Hot Water for Mourning Irish Abortion Vote
    Tags:
    pro-choice, pro-life, abortion, Blue Reform, National Coalition Party (Finland), Finns Party, Timo Soini, Sauli Niinistö, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse