Netanyahu to Discuss Mideast With Merkel on Monday Amid Tensions With Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Berlin on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

The talks will revolve around Iran’s presence in Syria which concerns Israel as the latter carried out a major strike on dozens of Iranian targets in May in response to alleged attacks on its positions in the Golan Heights.

Merkel and Netanyahu will also discuss bilateral ties and host a press conference after the talks.

Next week, the Israeli prime minister is also set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and, possibly, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Iran's activity in the Middle East as well.

Israel has expressed concern over Iran's alleged attempts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and thus expand its clout in the region. However, Tehran denies the claims, stressing that the country has only been sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus since Iran supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his struggle against terrorist groups. Nevertheless, Israel continues to view Iranian activities as a threat to its national security.