Israel to Take Part in NATO's E European Drills For First Time - Reports

According to the Haaretz news outlet, Israel will take part in the Saber Strike 18 drills, marking the first-ever joint military exercises of the country with NATO forces.
Israel is sending a few dozen soldiers, who are set to partake in the second, less extensive stage of the drills.
The US Army Europe stated Sunday that the exercises are "a demonstration of the commitment and solidarity of the Alliance." It underlined, however, that Saber Strike 18 "is not a provocation of Russia."
NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as a justification for the move. Moscow has repeatedly rejected those allegations, stressing that it is NATO's actions at the Russian border that are destabilizing.
