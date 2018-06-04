Register
09:46 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrive at the Crotone harbour, after being rescued by a Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, in Crotone, Italy June 21, 2017.

    Italy Says No to Being EU's 'Refugee Camp' Amid Soros' Calls to Compensate Rome

    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    During his visit to a refugee center in the south of Sicily, Italy’s newly appointed interior minister Matteo Salvini, known for his hardline stance on the migration issue in the country, warned illegal migrants to “get ready to pack your bags.”

    The head of Italy’s Eurosceptic Lega party traveled to Sicily to advance the anti-immigration agenda in one of the country’s main landing points for refugees.

    “Italy and Sicily cannot be Europe’s refugee camp. Nobody will take away my certainty that illegal immigration is a business… and seeing people make money on children who go on to die makes me furious,” he told a crowd of enthusiastic supporters in the town of Pozzallo.

    READ MORE: Italy’s Lega Secures Enough Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies — Member

    His fiery speech came shortly after over 50 migrants were reported drowned off the coast of Tunisia, which has been viewed as a major departure point for those seeking to reach Italy.

    “The good times for illegals is over – get ready to pack your bags,” he said, but added that the newly sworn-in government would not “take a hard line on immigration but one of common sense.”

    Addressing major support for the Lega party in the election, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros wrote in Corriere della Sera newspaper that it could, to some extent, be attributed to “Europe’s flawed migration policies that imposed an unfair burden on Italy.”

    “Until recently, most refugees could move on to northern Europe, where they wanted to go. But since September 2015, both France and Austria closed their borders and the rescued migrants were stuck in Italy. This situation was not only unfair but also financially very burdensome at a time when Italy was economically lagging behind most other European countries. That was the main reason why Lega Nord, in particular, did so well in the recent elections,” he wrote.

    Soros went on to claim that “it follows from the voluntary principle that the problem… cannot be addressed by forced resettlement, but only by the EU financially compensating Italy for the migrants that land there.”

    READ MORE: Covert Lobbying: Spanish Senator Unveils Soros' Influence Network in Europe

    Italian protest party Five Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo speaks during a rally in Grado. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / GIUSEPPE CACACE
    New Government in Italy: Professor Explains Why This Crisis is so Unprecedented
    European interior ministers are set to meet on June 5 in Luxembourg  to discuss potential reforms of the bloc’s Dublin rule, which requires that would-be refugees file for asylum in the first EU member-state they arrive in.

    Meanwhile, the Hungarian-born billionaire, who has been supporting NGOs helping migrants and the so-called refugee quotas, warned that the EU may “use the occasion to teach Italy a lesson.”

    “There is a strong inclination in Europe to use the occasion [of the new government] to teach Italy a lesson… If the EU follows this line, it will dig its own grave by provoking a negative response from the Italian electorate, which would then re-elect Movimento 5 Stelle and Lega Nord with an increased majority.”

    Salvini has denounced the Dublin rule, claiming it was unfairly penalizing Mediterranean nations and leading to “an obvious imbalance in management, numbers and costs.” The controversial rule has heavily burdened Italy, which has accepted more than 700,000 migrants since 2013.

    Related:

    New Government in Italy: Professor Explains Why This Crisis is so Unprecedented
    Italy: Betraying the People
    The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?
    Italy’s Lega Secures Enough Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies - Member
    Tags:
    migration centers, refugee, migration, Matteo Salvini, George Soros, Italy, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse