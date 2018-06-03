Two Injured After Police Opens Fire Inside Berlin Cathedral - Reports (VIDEO)

A policeman has shot a man "rampaging" at Berlin Cathedral, German police said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT) police shot at a rampaging man at Berlin Cathedral," police said.

According to the Bild newspaper, one of those injured was another police officer.

It's not clear, whether anyone else has been hurt in the incident.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear. According to AFP news agency, the entrance to the cathedral has been cordoned by the police, while several officers have been patrolling the scene of the incident.

