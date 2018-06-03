Apartment of Arrested RIA Novosti Ukraine Head Vyshinsky Robbed in Kiev – Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The apartment of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who is under arrest in Ukraine, has been robbed and the police are already working on the scene, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andrei Domansky said.

"The apartment has been burglarized, now the police is recording [the damage]," Domansky said.

Sputnik International Information Agency’s Director General Dmitry Kiselev has already condemned the incident.

"It is nothing but looting, there is no other word for that," Kiselev told Sputnik when asked to comment on the robbery.

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky, head of the portal, was detained on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR), and treason. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky for 60 days without bail.

Security services also searched the homes of Andrey Borodin, the head of the Ukraine-based office of the RIA Novosti news agency, and Lyudmila Lysenko, a Ukraine-based correspondent of RIA Novosti.

The Russian Foreign Ministry classified Kiev's actions against RIA Novosti Ukraine as an "outrage." Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the actions of the Ukrainian authorities with respect to RIA Novosti Ukraine journalists were unacceptable, while the Russian Embassy has delivered two protest notes to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urging to stop violence against media workers.