Register
17:26 GMT +303 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016.

    UK Speeding Up Crackdown on Russian Businessmen – Reports

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    105

    Earlier, the US Treasury announced sanctions against major Russian businessmen with alleged ties to the Kremlin, effectively banning US companies from dealing with them. The hardest blow was delivered to aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

    The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) is currently investigating between 120 and 140 cases under the unexplained wealth order (UWO) mechanism, with a major portion of them being Russian businessmen or those with ties to Moscow, the Sunday Times reported, citing various sources within the agency and the UK government.

    Donald Toon, the NCA's director of economic and cyber-crime, has claimed that the agency is focusing on the crimes themselves, not on the nationality of possible violators of the law. An anonymous source in the UK government has told the Times that a major portion of businessmen currently being reviewed are "Russian or Russian-linked." The source also noted that the Salisbury incident "accelerated" the investigations into them.

    READ MORE: Russian Billionaire Abramovich Gets Israeli Passport Amid UK Visa Issue — Media

    The information surfaced not long after the US treasury announced a list of Russian businessmen that were banned from operating on the US market, preventing American companies from having business ties with them and their companies. However, Toon claimed that the "NCA activities" are not determined by the US.

    Another anonymous source in the UK government revealed that officials were instructed to "keep mouths shut" about the crackdown or be ready "to be sued." According to the source, legal countermeasures are expected by prominent Russians based in the UK.

    Relations between the UK and Russia have been in a downward spiral following the Salisbury incident in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were seriously poisoned. The UK declared that the substance used in the attack is similar to the Novichok-class of nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

    READ MORE: Abramovich Puts Chelsea Stadium Project on Ice, Might Withdraw UK Visa Request

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of organizing the attack, although the official investigation into the incident is yet to be concluded. The UK went on to expel 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure. A number of countries have supported the UK's claims and have together expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats.

    The Russian side has denied all the accusations and suggested undertaking a joint investigation. However, the request has been ignored by the British side.

    Related:

    Abramovich Puts Chelsea Stadium Project on Ice, Might Withdraw UK Visa Request
    Russians Do it ... Again? Twitter Calls on Abramovich to Hire Zidane
    Russia's Abramovich Faced Long Processing Time to Extend UK Visa – Source
    US Treasury Stands Against Sanctioning Russian Sovereign Debt
    US Senators Press Treasury to Block Construction of Nord Stream 2
    US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Entities - Treasury
    Tags:
    anti-russian campaign, anti-Russian bias, National Crime Agency (NCA), Oleg Deripaska, Roman Abramovich, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok