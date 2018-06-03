Ukraine's Security Service Confirms Questioning Russian Journalist Vysokovich

"No one was trying to recruit her. She was questioned and as a result of questioning, it was found out that she came to Ukraine not to perform journalist duties but to produce propaganda. She had received a huge sum for that," the statement read as quoted by the UNN news agency.

Vysokovich, a Ukrainian citizen, who had been covering the trial of RIA Novosti Ukraine news website head Kirill Vyshinsky, said on Saturday that the SBU had tried to recruit her, forcing to sign a document on her readiness to cooperate with the security service and provide information about the employees of the media outlet.

Sputnik International Information Agency’s Director General Dmitry Kiselev called the SBU attempt to recruit the RIA Novosti correspondent yet another example of Kiev’s s disrespectful attitude to journalists.