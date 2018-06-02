WATCH Su-25 Jet Skim Unnervingly Close to Shore at Ukrainian Beach

Vacationers filmed the Ukrainian Air Force ground attack aircraft as it whizzed past them at a beach at a resort town in southeastern Ukraine.

The flyover took place Friday afternoon in the village of Kirillovka as part of Ukrainian border guard drills in the Sea of Azov.

A popular resort town in southeastern Ukraine, Kirillovka is situated about 65 km from Ukraine's border with Russia in Crimea in the southwest, and about 140 km southwest of the breakaway Donetsk region.

Tensions between Kiev and Moscow in the Sea of Azov escalated in March after Ukraine's border guards detained a Russian fishing boat. Russia accused Ukraine or 'state piracy'. Last week, Russia detained two Ukrainian fishermen accused of poaching.

The Sukhoi Su-25 is a close air support bomber produced in the 1980s for the Soviet Air Force. Ukraine operates about 60 of the aircraft. The Su-25 in the video is most likely to have flown out of Kulbakino air base in Mykolaiv region.