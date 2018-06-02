WATCH Su-25 Jet Skim Unnervingly Close to Shore at Ukrainian Beach

The flyover took place Friday afternoon in the village of Kirillovka as part of Ukrainian border guard drills in the Sea of Azov.
A popular resort town in southeastern Ukraine, Kirillovka is situated about 65 km from Ukraine's border with Russia in Crimea in the southwest, and about 140 km southwest of the breakaway Donetsk region.
The Sukhoi Su-25 is a close air support bomber produced in the 1980s for the Soviet Air Force. Ukraine operates about 60 of the aircraft. The Su-25 in the video is most likely to have flown out of Kulbakino air base in Mykolaiv region.
