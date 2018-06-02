New Catalan Gov't Takes Office, Automatically Lifting Madrid's Direct Rule

The Catalan government to resume its work as an autonomous entity on Saturday as new ministers assume office.

The new Catalan government led by Quim Torra has officially assumed its powers, thus ending Madrid's direct rule over the autonomous Spanish region.

Quim Torra says that he wants to talk with the new Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.

The Generalitat's first session will be held on Saturday. Its 13 members have all been sworn in by Torra and promised to perform their duties in accordance with the law.

In late May, Madrid refused to recognize a cabinet proposed by Torra, which included exiled and imprisoned Catalan politicians. Torra said the actions of the Spanish government broke the law and violated his political rights.

He took the oath of office on May 17 but did not swear allegiance to either the Spanish king or constitution.

Nevertheless, the Spanish government approved Torra's second Cabinet list. On Friday, a decree on new regional government appointments was published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Catalonia.