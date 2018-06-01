French Police Blow Up Suspicious Car in Paris Suburbs - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) – A suspicious vehicle parked near a shopping center in Seine-et-Marne department near Paris was blown up by police, Le Figaro newspaper reported Friday, citing local authorities.

According to the outlet, the car was found in an underground parking area and had an Allah Akbar inscription along with a battery wrapped with insulating tape.

"The police have blown up the vehicle twice as a security measure," local senior official Philippe Descrouet said, as quoted by Le Figaro.

During the operation, some 600 people were blocked in the mall.

Over the past few years, France has faced several deadly terrorist attacks, including the attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis in November 2015 that claimed the lives of 130 people.