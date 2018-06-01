New M5S, Lega Cabinet Headed by Conte May Paralyze Country – Italian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy's anti-establishment government, headed by lawyer Giuseppe Conte, and supported by the Five Star Movement (M5S) and right-wing Lega party, may end up paralyzing the country due to its lack of pragmatism or sense of obligation, member of the European Parliament from Italy Marco Affronte told Sputnik on Friday.

"The 5Star Movement and Lega promised everything to the Italians while at the same time promoting racism, showing no interest at all in environmental issues and lacking pragmatism and obligations. The situation might end up in paralysis. Salvini as minister is something horrible considering his xenophobic attitude and disrespect for human rights. Fontana as a minister for family is a jump back into the past," Affronte, a member of Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance in the EU Parliament, said.

However, Affronte did point out that Savona was, in any case, made minister of European affairs in the new government.

"I think [Savona] has never been an issue. He was just a symbol [to justify rejecting the initial composition of the government]," Affronte added.

Commenting on the possible consequences that the new government could bring to Italy, Affronte said he doubted there would be any positive changes.

"They are planning to raise the VAT [value added tax] in order to cut taxes for higher wages (flat tax). Salvini's first declaration was 'let's cut 5 billion [euros] from the budget we use for migrants'… The perspective is awful," Affronte added.

Earlier on Friday, the swearing-in ceremony for the new government was held in Italy. The previous day, Conte announced his picks for the new Italian cabinet, appointing head of Lega Matteo Salvini as interior minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio as minister of labor and economic development. Both politicians will also hold the post of deputy prime minister.

The previous composition of the cabinet that Conte proposed was rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday because of a disagreement over the appointment of anti-euro economist Paolo Savona as the economy minister. Instead, Giovanni Tria, an economics professor, was chosen to head the Ministry of Economy in the new government.

The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4 and resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority required to form a one-party government.