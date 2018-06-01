Register
19:21 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Italy

    New M5S, Lega Cabinet Headed by Conte May Paralyze Country – Italian Lawmaker

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy's anti-establishment government, headed by lawyer Giuseppe Conte, and supported by the Five Star Movement (M5S) and right-wing Lega party, may end up paralyzing the country due to its lack of pragmatism or sense of obligation, member of the European Parliament from Italy Marco Affronte told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The 5Star Movement and Lega promised everything to the Italians while at the same time promoting racism, showing no interest at all in environmental issues and lacking pragmatism and obligations. The situation might end up in paralysis. Salvini as minister is something horrible considering his xenophobic attitude and disrespect for human rights. Fontana as a minister for family is a jump back into the past," Affronte, a member of Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance in the EU Parliament, said.

    READ MORE: Cottarelli Refuses Italy's PM Post, While Lega, M5S Agree on Coalition Gov't

    However, Affronte did point out that Savona was, in any case, made minister of European affairs in the new government.

    "I think [Savona] has never been an issue. He was just a symbol [to justify rejecting the initial composition of the government]," Affronte added.

    Commenting on the possible consequences that the new government could bring to Italy, Affronte said he doubted there would be any positive changes.

    "They are planning to raise the VAT [value added tax] in order to cut taxes for higher wages (flat tax). Salvini's first declaration was 'let's cut 5 billion [euros] from the budget we use for migrants'… The perspective is awful," Affronte added.

    Earlier on Friday, the swearing-in ceremony for the new government was held in Italy. The previous day, Conte announced his picks for the new Italian cabinet, appointing head of Lega Matteo Salvini as interior minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio as minister of labor and economic development. Both politicians will also hold the post of deputy prime minister.

    Lega Nord party logo
    © AP Photo / Alberto Ramella
    Leader of Italy's Lega Party Urges Mattarella to Announce Snap Parliamentary Elections
    The previous composition of the cabinet that Conte proposed was rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday because of a disagreement over the appointment of anti-euro economist Paolo Savona as the economy minister. Instead, Giovanni Tria, an economics professor, was chosen to head the Ministry of Economy in the new government.

    The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4 and resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority required to form a one-party government.

    Related:

    The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?
    Juncker Lectures Italy on Corruption Amid Political Uncertainty
    MEP Blames EU, France, Germany for Pushing Italy Into Political Turmoil
    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Opponent – MP
    'Brussels Without Shame': EU Budget Chief Gets Roasted for Lecturing Italy
    Tags:
    government, Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse