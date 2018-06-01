IFJ, EFJ Condemn Kiev's 'Intimidation Campaign' Against Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) condemned on Friday the Ukrainian public officials’ "intimidation campaign" against journalists, calling on Ukrainian authorities to put an end to any harassment.

"We strongly condemn this intimidation campaign from public officials and we call on Ukrainian authorities to put an end to any act of harassment targeting journalists and representatives of journalists' organizations," IFJ and EFJ General Secretaries, Anthony Bellanger and Ricardo Gutierrez, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian court ruled to uphold the decision to arrest RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, after the latter had requested protection and asked Vladimir Putin to take all measures to have him released.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15. He is suspected of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and high treason. On Thursday, the Kherson City Court decided to place Vyshinsky in pre-trial detention for 60 days without bail.

The Russian Foreign Ministry classified Kiev's actions against RIA Novosti Ukraine as an "outrage." Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the actions of the Ukrainian authorities with respect to RIA Novosti Ukraine journalists were unacceptable, while the Russian embassy has delivered two protest notes to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanding to stop violence against media workers.