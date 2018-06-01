German Court Rejects Ecologists’ Appeal Against Approval of Nord Stream 2

"The Supreme administrative court in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state rejected yesterday the demand of Germany’s Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, including the one directed against the approval of the plan to construct and operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the press release read, citing the balance of interests as the reason for the decision.
The appeal was registered by the court on March 5.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. It is a joint venture of Russian energy giant Gazprom with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.
