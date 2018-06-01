Register
01 June 2018
    Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gets into his car during a lunch break in a motion of no confidence debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018

    Catalan Government Sues Rajoy Over Abuse of Power

    © REUTERS / Sergio Perez
    Europe
    MADRID (Sputnik) - New Catalan leader Quim Torra has filed a lawsuit against Mariano Rajoy, who was ousted as Spain's prime minister earlier on Friday, and his deputy Soraya Saenz de Santamaria over abuse of power.

    In late May, Madrid refused to recognize a cabinet proposed by Torra, which included exiled and imprisoned Catalan politicians.

    Torra said the actions of the Spanish government broke the law and violated his political rights.

    Nevertheless, the Spanish government approved Torra's second Cabinet list. Earlier on Friday, a decree on new regional government appointments was published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Catalonia.

    The regional government is set to regain its autonomy and begin working on Saturday.

    New Catalan Government to Be Sworn in on Saturday

    Earlier in the day, Rajoy was ousted by an absolute majority of 180 out of 350 lawmakers, with socialist leader Pedro Sanchez becoming a new prime minister.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron, second, left, during Russia-France Business Dialogue held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Left: President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Backs Spanish Integrity Amid Russian Meddling Claims in Catalonia
    Spain’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, got into hot water after a motion was filed by the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez. Previously, the Basque political party, as well as pro-independence Catalan parties, have supported the no-confidence vote brought over the corruption case.

    The motion was initiated, following a recent court ruling, which found several officials of Spain's People's Party guilty of embezzlement, tax evasion and numerous other offenses. The party itself has been fined by Spain's High Court last week for its involvement in the "corruption scheme."

    Responding to the accusations against him, Rajoy rejected the political proceedings as a plot by Sánchez and his party to undemocratically seize power.

    Tags:
    government, Mariano Rajoy, Quim Torra, Catalonia, Spain
