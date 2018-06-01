Register
    Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London, Britain, May 23, 2018

    Russia Ready to Provide Any Assistance for Yulia Skripal’s Return Home - Moscow

    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    Europe
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (223)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, in order to facilitate her return home, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin said Friday.

    "The appearance of last week's video address by Yulia Skripal is, of course, encouraging in terms of the fact that she is alive and in good health. It is gratifying that Yulia is going to return home. We are ready to provide her with all the necessary assistance," Kozhin said.

    He also noted that it was not clear how much freedom Yulia had in making her statements — or in her communication with the outside world in general — or what condition she was in now.

    READ MORE: Statements by Salisbury Doctors Fail to Add Any Clarity to Skripal Case — Moscow

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Russia Opposes Initiative to Convene OPCW Conference Over Skripal Case - Mission
    On May 23, Yulia Skripal made her first media appearance since the poisoning incident. Skripal told Reuters in an exclusive statement that she hoped to return to Russia "in the longer term." The news agency said that Yulia, who is being kept in a secret location in London, contacted them through the police.

    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in March on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (223)

    Tags:
    assistance, Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal, United Kingdom, Russia
