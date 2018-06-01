Register
14:37 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Russian Foreign Ministry building.

    MH17 Tragedy Part of anti-Russia Propaganda - Russian Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    Last week, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said it had concluded that the Buk missile system used to down flight MH17 had belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Moscow categorically rejects these accusations.

    Moscow hopes that sooner or later, with the Malaysian Boeing tragedy, an "epiphany" will come and it will become clear that this is the link in the chain of the anti-Russian campaign, as well as the staging of the murder of journalist Arkady Babchenko, the poisoning of ex-GRU officer Sergei Skripal, and the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Kozhin said.

    Speaking about MH17 crash, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said that there was no conclusive evidence to point at Russia in relation to the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

    READ MORE: Russian FM: US Never Released Satellite Images Related to MH17 Crash in Ukraine

    A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014
    © REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev
    'No Conclusive Evidence to Point at Russia' Over MH17 Crash, Malaysian Transport Minister Says
    Earlier, Australia and the Netherlands said they considered Russia responsible for the downing of aircraft, and requested that Russia enter negotiations on providing guarantees of non-repetition and pay damages to them.

    Commenting on the accusations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the JIT's accusations of Russia's involvement in the MH17 tragedy were unfounded and that the investigation was one-sided. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia was not allowed to investigate the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, clarifying that Moscow could only recognize the results of the investigation if took part in the probe.

    The Malaysia Airlines plane crash killed all 298 people on board. The majority of the passengers and crew were from the Netherlands, Malaysia and Australia.

    Related:

    Investigation, Findings, Inconsistencies: Timeline of MH17 Disaster
    MH17 Probe: 'Everything Points to the Ukrainian Side' – Analyst
    Investigation of MH17 Crash in Ukraine Biased - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    crash, campaign, MH17 crash, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse