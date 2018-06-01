MH17 Tragedy Part of anti-Russia Propaganda - Russian Foreign Ministry

Last week, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said it had concluded that the Buk missile system used to down flight MH17 had belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Moscow categorically rejects these accusations.

Moscow hopes that sooner or later, with the Malaysian Boeing tragedy, an "epiphany" will come and it will become clear that this is the link in the chain of the anti-Russian campaign, as well as the staging of the murder of journalist Arkady Babchenko, the poisoning of ex-GRU officer Sergei Skripal, and the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Kozhin said.

Speaking about MH17 crash, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said that there was no conclusive evidence to point at Russia in relation to the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

READ MORE: Russian FM: US Never Released Satellite Images Related to MH17 Crash in Ukraine

Earlier, Australia and the Netherlands said they considered Russia responsible for the downing of aircraft, and requested that Russia enter negotiations on providing guarantees of non-repetition and pay damages to them.

Commenting on the accusations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the JIT's accusations of Russia's involvement in the MH17 tragedy were unfounded and that the investigation was one-sided. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia was not allowed to investigate the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, clarifying that Moscow could only recognize the results of the investigation if took part in the probe.

The Malaysia Airlines plane crash killed all 298 people on board. The majority of the passengers and crew were from the Netherlands, Malaysia and Australia.