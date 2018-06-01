Ria Novosti Ukraine Head Asks Putin to Take All Measures to Have Him Released

RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Vyshinsky said that he hopes that the renunciation of his Ukrainian citizenship will reduce pressure on his family.

According to Kirill Vyshinsky, the support of the international community has helped lower the pressure on him in Ukraine.

"I will begin by thanking those who supported me all this time… Separately, I want to thank the international community for the attention paid to my humble person and attention to the situation: the persecution of journalists in Ukraine. I am sure that this, to some extent, reduced the pressure not only on me, but also on my colleagues," Vyshinsky said in court.

He also separately thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for paying attention to his case and his attitude towards journalists in Ukraine.

