Kiev Court Authorizes Arrest of Suspect in Alleged Plot to Murder Babchenko

On Tuesday, it was reported on Ukrainian social media that Babchenko, who moved to Ukraine in 2017, was shot dead in the stairwell of his apartment building, information which was later confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities.
Herman, an owner of a weapons-manufacturing firm, was detained in Kiev on Wednesday. Prosecutors demanded his arrest for 60 days.
"To satisfy the [prosecutors'] petition… to apply to suspect Herman the measure of restraint in the form of arrest without bail," Judge Victoria Svitlitskaya announced the court decision.
All comments
Show new comments (0)