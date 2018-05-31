Out of Sight: Polish Workers Dig Up WWII Bomb… And Bury It Again

A group of Polish workers is under investigation for allegedly attempting to hide a deadly World War II bomb they accidentally found.

A crew of workers building a new natural gas pipeline in the Nowy Dwor district Wroclaw unearthed and subsequently hid a World War II era bomb.

The workers apparently tried to conceal their deadly discovery because their company management worried that an intervention by the authorities and bomb disposal procedures might’ve interfered with the construction process.

However, the information about this dangerous find somehow got leaked and local police finally managed to find the bomb on May 25, even though none of the workers they previously interviewed confessed to their discovery.

"Six suspects already testified and admitted their guilt, while six others deny their guilt and refuse to cooperate with authorities," local prosecutor’s office said.

The workers will now have to pay a hefty sum for their misbehavior: a $13,500 fine and some $32,300 to pay for the bomb disposal.