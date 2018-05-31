Out of Sight: Polish Workers Dig Up WWII Bomb… And Bury It Again

A crew of workers building a new natural gas pipeline in the Nowy Dwor district Wroclaw unearthed and subsequently hid a World War II era bomb.
The workers apparently tried to conceal their deadly discovery because their company management worried that an intervention by the authorities and bomb disposal procedures might’ve interfered with the construction process.
"Six suspects already testified and admitted their guilt, while six others deny their guilt and refuse to cooperate with authorities," local prosecutor’s office said.
The workers will now have to pay a hefty sum for their misbehavior: a $13,500 fine and some $32,300 to pay for the bomb disposal.
