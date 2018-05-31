German AfD Party Wants to Probe Government's Activities During Migration Crisis

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary faction requested Thursday that a special committee to investigate the government's migration policy be established in light of the recent scandal surrounding the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), where the agency's employees granted asylum in exchange for bribes.

The corruption scandal around BAMF erupted in April, after it was revealed that a former official of BAMF's Bremen regional office and his four colleagues took bribes in exchange for granting around 1,200 refugees with asylum although they did not fulfill the criteria. On May 23, BAMF branch in the city of Bremen announced that it would stop processing asylum applications until the corruption investigation launched against the institution is concluded.

READ MORE: German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants

The AfD has already requested the establishment of the committee to probe the issue, while another party — the Free Democratic Party (FDP) — is preparing the similar request.

© AFP 2018 / Daniel Bockwoldt Germany to Build Deportation Centers for Unwanted Migrants – Reports

Marco Buschmann, the FDP faction leader, told media on May 21 that the party sought investigation into government policies. According to the FDP plans, the new committee, the establishment of which should be discussed on June 7, should probe the corruption in the BAMF and find people responsible for poor performance of the agency.

Other parliamentary parties have not supported the move yet.

Since 2015, migrants and refugees have been fleeing the Middle East and Africa to Europe due to hostilities and acute economic and humanitarian crises in these regions. Germany is among those EU states which has accepted hundreds of thousands of refugees and asylum-seekers in a bid to address the situation. Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door policy" for migrants has, however, prompted criticism from a number of political parties and movements that oppose migration.