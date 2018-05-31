Ukrainian Forces Open Fire on Convoys of OSCE SMM - DPR Official

"The Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on the convoy of the DPR Emergencies Ministry and patrol of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM)," the representative in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime in Donbass said.
The incident took place on Thursday morning near the Donetsk water filtration station. Nobody was injured, while the infrastructure was not damaged, the representative added.
READ MORE: Ukrainian Military Shell Donetsk — DPR Militia
The OSCE SMM was deployed on March 21, 2014, at the Ukrainian government’s request. The mission is unarmed and aims to observe and report on the situation in Ukraine, as well as facilitate dialogue among all parties to the conflict.
All comments
Show new comments (0)