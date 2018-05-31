Register
16:42 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE's 6th annual Women in Television celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles.

    Meghan Markle's Sister Defends Tommy Robinson, Sparking Twitter Backlash

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Europe
    Get short URL
    422

    Observers on social media have opined that the Duchess of Sussex's half-sibling may be attempting to steal the media limelight with her controversial statements.

    Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex has called for the release of the jailed head of the English Defense League, Tommy Robinson, causing a backlash online.

    Ms. Markle reportedly shared a petition calling for Mr. Robinson's release as well as a video featuring the far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders engaging in a protest outside Britain's embassy in the Netherlands.

    READ MORE: #FreeTommy: Jailing of EDL Founder Robinson Sparks Outrage Among Supporters

    While some online supported and praised Ms Markle's outspoken stance, most have been highly critical, with some speculating that she may be trying to capitalise on her relation to the Duchess of Sussex in order to attract the media spotlight.

    On May 25, Tommy Robinson was jailed for over a year by an English judge for conducting a livestream broadcast on Facebook outside a Leeds court building. In sentencing the EDL founder, the judge called his actions "highly prejudicial" and caused the trial itself to collapse.

    (File) Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson, former leader of the right-wing EDL (English Defence League) is escorted away by police from a Britain First march and an English Defence League march in central London on April 4, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    #FreeTommyRobinson: Over 400,000 Sign Petition Demanding Release of UK Right-Wing Activist
    So far the petition for Robinson's release has garnered over 500,000 signatures in its online version, with right-wing political figures around the world saying that his rights to free speech have been violated.

    Mr. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon has achieved media prominence in the United Kingdom as a vocal right-wing activist against what he and his supporters describe as "illegal immigration" and the "Islamisation" of Britain and was previously handed a suspended sentence for similar activities outside a court-house in Kent.

    Related:

    Meghan Markle's German Doppelganger Takes Internet by Storm (PHOTOS)
    Media Speculate About Meghan Markle Seeking US Presidency Few Years Ago
    Meghan Markle's Nephew Blames Trump After Being Caught With Knife in UK - Report
    Twitter Users Suspect Meghan Markle Dropped the F-Word After Wedding
    Tags:
    trials, social media reactions, internet outrage, judicial system, English Defence League, Meghan Markle, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse