Meghan Markle's Sister Defends Tommy Robinson, Sparking Twitter Backlash

Observers on social media have opined that the Duchess of Sussex's half-sibling may be attempting to steal the media limelight with her controversial statements.

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex has called for the release of the jailed head of the English Defense League, Tommy Robinson, causing a backlash online.

Ms. Markle reportedly shared a petition calling for Mr. Robinson's release as well as a video featuring the far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders engaging in a protest outside Britain's embassy in the Netherlands.

While some online supported and praised Ms Markle's outspoken stance, most have been highly critical, with some speculating that she may be trying to capitalise on her relation to the Duchess of Sussex in order to attract the media spotlight.

MS is no excuse to behave like a lowlife. — Ronalda White (@TimmyFlecky) May 31, 2018

Samantha's family should be ashamed of her, her country should be ashamed of her and, above all, she should be ashamed of herself. — Ronalda White (@TimmyFlecky) May 31, 2018

I think it kills her more that Meghan is ignoring her. Samantha will never see or hear from Meghan ever again and she only has herself to blame. What you put out there is what you get, Meghan focused on putting out good energy and vibes and that's why she is where she is. — Michael Lewis (@Michael17648250) May 31, 2018

On May 25, Tommy Robinson was jailed for over a year by an English judge for conducting a livestream broadcast on Facebook outside a Leeds court building. In sentencing the EDL founder, the judge called his actions "highly prejudicial" and caused the trial itself to collapse.

So far the petition for Robinson's release has garnered over 500,000 signatures in its online version, with right-wing political figures around the world saying that his rights to free speech have been violated.

Mr. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon has achieved media prominence in the United Kingdom as a vocal right-wing activist against what he and his supporters describe as "illegal immigration" and the "Islamisation" of Britain and was previously handed a suspended sentence for similar activities outside a court-house in Kent.