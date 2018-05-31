Dutch Police Shoot Ax-Wielding Syrian Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' on Balcony

A Syrian man had attacked police officers who entered his apartment and killed his dog after his neighbors reported that the man was dangerously waving an ax, standing on the balcony of his apartment and shouting "Allahu Akbar," an Islamic phrase meaning "God is the greatest."

The police had to shoot the armed 26-year-old man, who attacked the arresting officers and mortally wounded their dog as they entered his apartment, according to police reports. The attacker was wounded and no information on the condition of his health has yet been presented.

The incident happened in Schiedam, a city near Rotterdam, after the man disturbed his neighbors; they spotted him on his balcony with an ax shouting "Allahu Akbar," and called the police.

According to the city's mayor, Cor Lamers, the suspect was a Syrian man known to have helped some organizations, however, nobody expected such an "escalation." The mayor added that the attacker had been living with his father in the Dutch town of Schiedam since last year.

The shooting comes a day after a deadly incident in Belgium, where a terrorist killed three people, including two police officers.