Kosovo Cancels Border Control With Albania, Scraps Roaming Charges - Reports

The resolution, proposed by the Parliamentary Group of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), was favored by 69 votes out of 120-seat parliament, according to Gazeta Express.
In October 2017, Kosovo’s leader Hashim Thaci held a meeting with Albanian President Ilir Meta in Pristina and urged him to provide Albanian citizenship to all Kosovars, however, this issue has remained open.
The Kosovo War between the ethnically Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and the forces of Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro in 1998-1999, ended after the UN-backed international intervention following NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia's troops.
In 2008, Kosovar Albanian groups in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, and over 100 UN member states officially recognized Kosovo. However, Serbia, alongside Russia, China, Israel and several other countries, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.
