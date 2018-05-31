Register
18:50 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    For illustration purposes only: In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, Sri Lanka Air Force airmen train for deployment as U.N. peacekeepers at the Institute of Peace Support Operations Training in Kukuleganga, Sri Lanka.

    Peace Destroyers: Child Sex Abuse by UN, NGO Workers - From S. Sudan to Haiti

    © AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    United Nations peacekeepers are meant to bring stability to vulnerable populations and deter violence. However, a growing pile of allegations against them indicates they also bring sexual abuse and exploitation, endangering the people they were sent to protect.

    Sex abuse of children by NGO workers or UN peacekeepers have come under the spotlight again after it has been reported that British lawmakers are reviewing a UN report from 2001 naming 15 major aid organisations implicated in a "sex-for-food" scandal.

    The report alleges that workers from more than 40 NGOs and 15 international organisations — such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) — "had sexually exploitative relationships with refugee children."

    UN peacekeepers
    CC BY 2.0 / Ministério da Defesa / Peacekeepers
    UN Received 54 Sexual Abuse Allegations in First Three Months of 2018
    Although the allegations couldn't be fully confirmed, their sheer volume "is a critical indicator of the scale of the problem," the researchers reportedly warned.

    The UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2001 to 2005, Ruud Lubbers, at the time rejected allegations of child sex abuse by members of his staff as "gossip."

    South Sudan

    Allegation of sexual assault committed by Nepalese troops serving in the UN mission is South Sudan surfaced on April 13, 2018. It was alleged that one of the teenaged girls had been "touched inappropriately" by a Nepalese serviceman in exchange for money.

    The spokesman for the  UN secretary general," Stéphane Dujarric" made a comment on the case, saying "any act of sexual abuse is horrendous."

    "One involving a child is especially heinous," he added.

    As of March 2018, Nepal had 1710 troops and 344 police personnel deployed in South Sudan with the UN mission.

    A crowd of displaced people look on as members of the U.N. multi-national police contingent provide security during a visit of UNCHR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi to South Sudan's largest camp for the internally-displaced, in Bentiu, South Sudan Sunday, June 18, 2017
    © AP Photo / Sam Mednick
    A crowd of displaced people look on as members of the U.N. multi-national police contingent provide security during a visit of UNCHR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi to South Sudan's largest camp for the internally-displaced, in Bentiu, South Sudan Sunday, June 18, 2017

    Overall, the UN has 14,800 troops and police in South Sudan, meant to deter violence against civilians amid the conflict that started as a political clash between President Salva Kiir and his then Vice President Riek Machar in December 2013 and has been developing ever since.

    READ MORE: South Sudan on Brink of 'Rwanda-like' Genocide, UN Warns

    Earlier  this year, 46 UN peacekeepers from Ghana were recalled from South Sudan, after it was alleged they engages in sexual exploitation of women sheltering at the site.

    "The information received indicates that some members of the formed police unit allegedly engaged in transactional sex," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the time.

    Central African Republic

    Nearly 11,000 UN peacekeepers have been deployed to the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2014 to maintain the fragile peace between Islamic Seleka rebels and Christian militias.

    In 2016, a report by AIDS-Free World's Code Blue stated that UN and French troops based had abused at least 98 girls.

    "Saturday, March 27, 2016, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and a delegation from MINUSCA, the UN's peacekeeping mission in CAR, met with local leaders and victims who reported that troops from France and Gabon have sexually abused several girls in their province," a press release by Code Blue states.

    Girls hold hands as they walk past a French soldier holding a position, during an operation to secure part of the Miskine neighborhood, in Bangui, Central African Republic, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2013
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Girls hold hands as they walk past a French soldier holding a position, during an operation to secure part of the Miskine neighborhood, in Bangui, Central African Republic, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2013

    The three survivors told a MINUSCA human rights officer that they had been tied up and undressed inside a camp by a military commander from the Sangaris Force — the French military in CAR — and forced to have sex with a dog.

    UN peacekeepers are not subject to domestic prosecution, as they are meant to be investigated and prosecuted in their countries of origin if they commit criminal offence.

    Management of Reports and Allegations Involving UN Personnel in Peacekeeping and Special Political Missions
    © Photo: MONUSCO
    Management of Reports and Allegations Involving UN Personnel in Peacekeeping and Special Political Missions

    In 2018, Paris prosecution office have closed the case against the French servicemen accused of raping children in CAR.

    READ MORE: Case Against French Troops Accused of Child Sex Abuse in CAR Dismissed — Reports

    Congo

    The Democratic Republic of Congo already had accounted for nearly one-third of the 43 allegations of sexual violence by UN peacekeepers and personnel made worldwide in 2017.

    Earlier this year United Nations said it had registered 18 alleged cases of sexual abuse and exploitation by its peacekeepers and civilian personnel in DPK in 2017 — one fewer case than the 19 claims for 2016.

    In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, 8-year-old Michael sits at his mother's house in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Michael has never met his father, and only knows that he was a foreigner from one of the peacekeeping missions in the country.
    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, 8-year-old Michael sits at his mother's house in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Michael has never met his father, and only knows that he was a foreigner from one of the peacekeeping missions in the country.

    Fourteen of the allegations involve paternity cases or complainants seeking "care for children born out of relationships," said Adama Ndao, head of the conduct and discipline unit at MONUSCO, the UN's peacekeeping mission in the country.

    READ MORE: UN Received 54 Sexual Abuse Allegations in First Three Months of 2018

    Haiti  

    According to a 2017 report by the AP news agency, at least 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers exploited 9 children in a sex ring from 2004 to 2007 in Haiti. Following the revelations, 114 peacekeepers were sent home but none was ever imprisoned.

    The investigation also found that a teenage boy in Haiti said he was gang-raped in 2011 by Uruguayan peacekeepers who shot the reported abuse on a cellphone. Haitian women had also reported they were raped in what was branded as "survival sex" in a poverty-ridden nation, where the majority lives on less than $2.50 a day, according to the report.

    In response, the UN's head of field support said international body was aware of shortcomings in the system.

    Jacquendia Cangé holds the photo of the UN Nigerian police officer, who she claims to have raped: I can never forgive, she says
    © Sputnik / Igor Patrick
    Jacquendia Cangé holds the photo of the UN Nigerian police officer, who she claims to have raped: "I can never forgive," she says

    READ MORE: 'A Slap in the Face of National Dignity': UN Mission's Dark Deeds in Haiti

    Zero tolerance towards sexual exploitation and abuse remains among UN's standards of conduct. However, despite UN's official position, the number of sexual assault revelations is constantly growing. According to the former Secretary General of the organization, Ban Ki-moon, swift punishment by UN member nations of sexual predators in peacekeeping missions is necessary to restore global confidence in the United Nations' ability to halt violence.

    Related:

    Haitian Ladies Raped by UN Peacekeepers Tell Their Shocking Stories
    UN's Effort to Stop Peacekeepers From Raping, Abusing 'Reactive, Not Proactive'
    UN’s Rape Probe in Central African Republic Implicates 41 Peacekeepers
    Congo Withdraws Military Personnel From UN Mission After Sex Abuse Allegations
    Tags:
    UN peacekeepers, child sexual abuse, sexual abuse, sexual assault, United Nations, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Haiti, South Sudan, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse