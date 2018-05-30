Swiss Upper House Rejects Ban on Foreign Funding for Mosques - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss parliament's upper house has resoundingly voted down a motion calling for a ban on foreign funding for mosques that narrowly passed through the lower house in September, TheLocal.ch portal reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, lawmakers on Tuesday rejected the motion, initially put forward by Lorenzo Quadri, an upper house lawmaker from the right-wing Ticino League party, in a 29-7 vote.

The proposal, which was supposedly modeled on similar rules already in place in neighboring Austria, also aimed to oblige imams to preach in a Swiss national language and to compel Islamic centers to disclose the origin of their funding.

The seven-member Federal Council, which serves as Switzerland's collective presidency and cabinet, has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the bill, stressing that no Swiss canton officially recognized Islam, and it would be unjust to impose restrictions without offering rights, the media outlet noted.

The funding for mosques has become a serious issue across Europe following several terrorist attacks carried out by radicalized individuals. Several countries, including France and the Netherlands, have considered imposing stricter control over foreign funding for mosques.