Swiss Upper House Rejects Ban on Foreign Funding for Mosques - Reports

According to the media, lawmakers on Tuesday rejected the motion, initially put forward by Lorenzo Quadri, an upper house lawmaker from the right-wing Ticino League party, in a 29-7 vote.
The proposal, which was supposedly modeled on similar rules already in place in neighboring Austria, also aimed to oblige imams to preach in a Swiss national language and to compel Islamic centers to disclose the origin of their funding.
The funding for mosques has become a serious issue across Europe following several terrorist attacks carried out by radicalized individuals. Several countries, including France and the Netherlands, have considered imposing stricter control over foreign funding for mosques.
