Helicopter Crashes Near Aldborough Village in UK N Yorkshire - Police (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter crashed near the village of Aldborough, located not far from the UK town of Boroughbridge, the North Yorkshire Police said Wednesday, without providing further details.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash near the village of Aldborough near Boroughbridge … It is too early to provide details of any casualties at this stage. We will update when we are able," the police wrote on Twitter.

Crews from #Boroughbridge, #Knaresborough, #Harrogate & #Ripon on route to #Aldborough area for reports of a light aircraft believed to have come down in a field. @YorksAmbulance & @NYorksPolice also on route. Further details to follow. — North Yorkshire Fire (@NorthYorksFire) May 30, 2018

​The police noted that it had received a call reporting the crash at 13:23 GMT.