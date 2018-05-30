Register
16:06 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The suggestion to tackle migrant influx to the European Union by keeping migrants on islands, based on the Australian model, is currently under discussion in Austria, the country's interior ministry's spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

    Almost Half of West. Europeans Find Islam 'Incompatible' With Home Values – Poll

    © AFP 2018 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Research, conducted in Western Europe, has found that a large minority of respondents wouldn’t welcome a Muslim as well as a Jew into the family. Italy, the UK, Austria and Germany show the highest percentage of those against such an occurrence.

    The recent survey, conducted in 15 Western European countries by the US-based non-partisan Pew Research Center, has revealed that people there have "mixed views on whether Islam is compatible with their country's values and culture."

    The research showed that nearly a half (42%) of the respondents in these countries, describing themselves as churchgoing, non-practicing Christians or non-religious participants shared the point of view that "Islam is fundamentally incompatible with our values and culture.” While a quarter said immigrants from the Middle East are not honest, 38% voiced their support for reducing immigration.

    Although majorities in the European countries claimed they wouldn’t mind accepting Muslims into their families and their neighborhoods, nearly a quarter of respondents rejected the idea of accepting a Muslim into their families. Italy with 43%, Britain with 36%, Austria (34 %) and Germany with 33% have the highest share.

    The researchers state that “undercurrents of discomfort with multiculturalism are evident in Western European societies,” as most of the respondents voiced their support for restrictions on religious dress by Muslim women, many of whom fully cover their figures with burkas.  Nearly a third of poll-participants in Italy, Belgium as well as a quarter of the Germans and Austrians surveyed, supported the prohibition of any Muslim clothing for women.

    READ MORE: 'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU

    At the same time, nearly 17% of respondents said they are not willing to accept a Jew in their family. On this issue, Germany demonstrated the highest figures with 29%. Apart from this, the line-up is the same with Italy having 25%, while the UK and Austria show 23% and 21% respectively. Approximately 36% of Italians agreed that, "Jews always overstate how much they have suffered," which is more than in any other country surveyed.
    Sweden showed the lowest tolerance towards nationalist, anti-migrant and anti-minority sentiments.

    The study, dedicated to religious beliefs on the continent where Protestantism originated and Catholicism has been based for centuries, was conducted from April-August 2017 as the Pew researchers surveyed almost 25,000 randomly selected adults who described themselves as either churchgoing, non-practicing Christians as well as religiously unaffiliated. Despite the assertion that Western Europe has become one of the world’s most secular regions, the Pew Researchers state that “the Christian identity in Europe remains a religious, social and cultural marker.”

    European countries have been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing violence from their home countries in the Middle East and Northern Africa. In 2015 and 2016 alone, over 2.5 million people applied for asylum in the European Union.  This triggered public discontent over the incumbent European authorities’ handling of the influx, while more and more people are now supporting politicians with a conservative and Eurosceptic agenda.

    The Alternative for Germany party, advocating tougher stance on migration, secured a historic third place in the 2017 Parliamentary Elections in Germany, while the conservative Austrian People's Party, led by Sebastian Kurz, won a parliamentary majority the same year. Just recently, the Eurosceptic Lega party performed better than expected during the Italian parliamentary elections within the coalition center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, receiving 37% of votes, and received an opportunity to form a government in alliance with the Five Stars Movement (M5S), which garnered the best result in the elections with 32%.

    Related:

    German Interior Calls Bosnia Major Source of Illegal Migration to EU - Reports
    Danish Politician Warns of New Migrant Influx Dwarfing 2015 EU Crisis
    Migration Crisis May Turn Montenegro Into 'Europe's Black Hole' – Journalist
    Italy's Lega Party Slams EU Official's 'Interference' on Migration, Spending
    Hungary's PM Orban Mulls Blocking EU Budget if Brussels Spends Money on Migrants
    Expert Explains Reason Behind Decline in Number of Migrants to Europe
    'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitism, familly values, refugee crisis, Islam, migration, Western Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse