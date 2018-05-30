Brit on Mission to 'Slaughter' & Attack LGBT Event Goers Given Hospital Order

Convicted of preparing an act of terrorism, a British man who was plotting to carry out a machete attack at an LGBT gathering, has now been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

20-year old Ethan Stables was detained on June 23, 2017 in his home town of Barrow in England, following which police have found a machete, an axe and knives at his home.

The convicted Brit has a swastika banner hanging on bedroom wall. Stables also purchased a Nazi armband after his was detained by police officers.

Self-confessed neo-Nazi sympathiser Ethan Stables to be detained in a psychiatric hospital indefinitely following terror plot in which he planned to attack a Cumbria pub's gay pride night

Law enforcement was tipped-off that Stables posted a message online, saying he was planning "slaughter" and "going to war." Just before he entered the pub where an LGBT event was taking place, Stables was arrested by the police.

Following his trial at Leeds Crown Court, Stables was convicted of preparing an act of terrorism, having an explosive substance in possession in suspicious circumstances and making threats to kill. Jurors were told that he had also looked into methods for making a bomb.

The jury also heard Stables had been searching for "I want to go on a killing spree", "how to make chemical poison" and "what is prison like for a murderer" on Google.

He had also said in a WhatsApp message that his country was "being raped," and that he "might just become a skinhead and kill people."

According to his mother, Stables got radicalized after a trip to Germany. He had at times expressed hatred towards Muslims and Jews.

Prior to his arrest, Stables had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism that affects how a person makes sense of the world, processes information and relates to other people.