UK's William Browder Says Detained in Spain on Russian Arrest Warrant

UK businessman William Browder, who is wanted by Moscow for tax evasion, said on Wednesday that he had been detained by the Spanish police on a Russian international arrest warrant.

Urgent: Just was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. Going to the police station right now. — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 мая 2018 г.​

In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station pic.twitter.com/Xwj27xC7Zd — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 мая 2018 г.​

Millionaire Browder Says Interpol Blocked Russia's Arrest Warrant

In December 2017, Moscow's Tverskoy court found Browder, once the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia, guilty of tax dodging and sentenced him in absentia to nine years in prison. Browder's business partner Ivan Cherkasov was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. The investigation estimated the total damage from the actions of Browder and his business partner at 3.5 billion rubles. In 2013, Browder had been sentenced to the same term in a separate case, but the aggregate term is the same nine years of imprisonment.

In late October 2017, a group of 17 members of the European Parliament sent a letter to Cyprus, asking the country's government not to cooperate with Russia on the latter's investigation into fraudulent investment schemes involving offshore assets that Browder used when he was the head of the Hermitage Capital. Several weeks prior to when the letter was sent, Browder himself filed a request to a court in Cyprus asking an emergency injunction on the transfer of any data about his activities to Russia.