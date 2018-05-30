Register
23:45 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron

    Disenchanted With Trump's 'America First' Motto Europe Turns to Russia

    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    French President Emmanuel Macron's statements made during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia indicated a new vector in European politics triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff spree and the resumption of sanctions against Iran, which have dealt a blow to European businesses.

    Donald Trump's determination to reconsider the US' international agreements on the basis of the "America First" principle has prompted blowback from Europe.

    "We must work to boost cross-investments and to achieve financial independence of Europe. It is necessary, if we want to reach our strategic goals, to achieve individual and autonomous financing of these projects and strategies. It is necessary to separate some spheres from geopolitical ones, from politicization," French President Emmanuel Macron stated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

    Addressing the forum, Macron insisted on the necessity to restore the EU-Russian relationship, stressing that he was "ready" for this. "The window of opportunity exists, it is now, and if we don't take it, it can close again," the French president underscored.

    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    How US is Twisting EU's Arm, Trying to Throw Wrench Into Nord Stream 2
    Furthermore, Macron pledged to boost investments in Russia and suited the action to the word by signing about 50 contracts with Russian partners on the sidelines of the forum.

    Trump's trade politics and his unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, have apparently prompted the US' European partners to reconsider their foreign strategy in order to ensure their economic interests. A number of European companies, including Airbus and Total, have already fallen prey to Washington's decision on Iran.

    The US' trade protectionism has triggered criticism from Brussels and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    "There are darkening clouds from the risk of a retreat from global trade and multilateral cooperation," IMF chief Christine Lagarde told the forum, adding that "protectionism hurts the poor especially hard."

    At the same time, Lagarde lauded Russia.

    "Russia in many ways is setting the standard of excellence when it comes to macroeconomic standards. The way that you look at fiscal policy, inflation situation, the debt situation, all those levels are very much setting the standards of excellence," she highlighted.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron, second, left, during Russia-France Business Dialogue held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Left: President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron, second, left, during Russia-France Business Dialogue held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Left: President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz.

    Macron Taking Lead in Europe's Apparent Shift to Russia

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Russia was largely seen as a first sign of an apparent thaw between Europe and Russia.

    French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint presser with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    France Realizes 'Russia is a Neighbor That Europe Has to Engage With' - Scholar
    The German chancellor signaled that Berlin would remain committed to the implementation of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project regardless of US threats to impose sanctions on companies involved in the endeavor under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    At the same time, the May 18 Merkel-Putin summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi has not translated into a meaningful breakthrough, as the German chancellor was largely focused on the Ukrainian issue and human rights problems.

    However, it appears that the French president is ready to go further. Macron's determination to bolster Russian-French ties could put him at the forefront of a Russian vector of European policy. Along with Austria, Italy and the Balkan states, France may facilitate the formation of a new pro-Russian bloc.

    "France realizes that Russia is a neighbor," Gino Raymond, professor of French Studies at the University of Bristol, opined in an interview with Radio Sputnik. "It's a neighbor that Europe and France have to engage with in order to look for common solutions to common challenges."

    For his part, Dr. Paul Sanders, associate professor at the NEOMA business school, told Sputnik that by turning to Russia "the Europeans [are] really trying to develop other options than just relying on the US."

    Putin gives Chancellor Merkel flowers, May 21, 2018
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin gives Chancellor Merkel flowers, May 21, 2018

    Anti-Russian Sanctions as a Stumbling Block

    The issue of the anti-Russian sanctions was raised by Paolo Grimoldi, a member of the Italian parliament representing the Lega party, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg forum.

    "A new government would raise an issue of lifting the anti-Russia sanctions. We know that we would come under pressure, [the lifting of sanctions] would be a very difficult process, but we are committed to becoming the first European government with a platform focusing on it in its policy," Grimoldi told Sputnik.

    The Italian parliamentary elections held on March 4 resulted in the sweeping victory of center-right parties that admit the necessity to improve ties with Russia. The Five Star Movement (M5S) secured more than 32 percent of the vote, while the coalition of Lega, center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, received 37 percent.

    Nothing Personal, Just Business: Europe is Guided by Pragmatism

    However, Europe's shift to Russia is being dictated by pragmatism. Being hit by the anti-Iranian sanctions, France's Total has jumped at the opportunity to sign an agreement with Novatek PJSC to take a 10 percent stake in Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project.

    May 29, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves an entry in the Honored Visitor Book of the National Museum of Versailles and Trianon, Versailles. Right: French President Emmanuel Macron
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin-Macron Meeting During SPIEF Good Opportunity to Improve Ties - Societe Generale CEO
    Additionally, at the St. Petersburg forum, Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne asked Putin to allow the company to export pipeline gas from Russia to Europe. Currently, Gazprom has an exclusive right to sell Russia's pipeline gas.

    The Russia-hosted forum brought together representatives from a wide range of countries, including the US, Britain and Sweden, which clearly demonstrated that the idea to isolate Moscow is no longer relevant.

    For its part, Russia is signaling that it is ready to resume cooperation with Europe if it is based on mutually beneficial cooperation. Vladimir Putin highlighted that the EU trade turnover with Russia, which amounted to $450 billion, fell by one half last year. However, China stepped in and filled the vacuum.

    This means Europe has to take efforts to regain its positions.

    Related:

    Soros: EU is in 'Existential Danger', US Policies Risk Global Financial Crisis
    Danish Politician Warns of New Migrant Influx Dwarfing 2015 EU Crisis
    Everything is Fine: Eurobarometer Poll Claims EU Member Approval at 35-Year High
    EU Trying to Develop Options Other Than Just Relying on US - Professor
    EU Extends Sanctions Against Syria for One Year
    Tags:
    forum, cooperation, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Airbus, International Monetary Fund, Total, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Christine Lagarde, Italy, Germany, Iran, Europe, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse