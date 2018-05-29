Iranian Asylum Seeker Sets Himself on Fire in Germany After Rejection

A 35-year-old Iranian man, whose name is unknown, approached two female workers at the Goeppingen district office near Stuttgart and showed them the asylum rejection letter, the police said.

According to witnesses, a man has set himself on fire after his asylum request was denied.

"The officials agreed to help him. But the man became aggressive. He took a bottle from his backpack and doused himself with the liquid," the police said in a statement.

As the workers rushed to seek help, the man "went up in flames," police noted.

The workers covered the flames with a cloth, but the man suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter.

Since the beginning of the refugee crisis, Germany has received over one million asylum applications, more than any other country in the European Union. As a result of the influx, authorities in Berlin have tightened migration controls.

Immigration has become a major issue in Germany as Angela Merkel attempts to renew a coalition agreement with the Social Democratic Party (SDP). While Merkel's allies, the CSU, have been pushing for mandatory medical tests for minors seeking asylum, the move has been opposed by the SDP.