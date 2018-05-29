Belgian Police Captured on Camera Shooting Gunman Dead (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Benjamin Herman, 36 years old and a Belgian citizen, was neutralized during a shootout with police after having killed three people with a gun that he had seized from an officer.

A video of a shootout in the Belgian city of Liege has been published online, showing police officers approaching the Waha High School, where the attacker had taken a woman hostage. The gunman ran out of the building, shouting "Allahu Akbar."

He had recently been released from prison, where he had been in contact with extremist prisoners. The incident is being probed as a terrorist attack.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.