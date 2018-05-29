Ukrainian Internet Providers Start Blocking Access to Websites of Russian Media

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Internet providers have started blocking the access to websites of the RIA Novosti and RIA Novosti Ukraine news agencies after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had signed a decree on sanctions against Russian media, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The access to the websites of R-Sport news agency, NTV, REN-TV, VGTRK, Rossiya 1, Rossiya Kultura, Rossiya 24 and other broadcasters have also been restricted.

Earlier, Ukraine included the Russian news agency Sputnik on its sanctions list for three years and blocked the news agency's assets and websites.

The restrictions imposed by Kiev also apply to the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, whose head, Kirill Vyshinsky, was arrested in Kiev earlier in May, as well as to the Rossiyasegodnya.rf, Sputniknews.com, Ria.ru, Rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru as well as realty.ria.ru websites.

In March 2015, Kiev issued a list of 115 Russian media outlets, which could be rejected or temporarily suspended accreditation by Ukrainian authorities as the outlets "posed threats" to national security.

As the regulation came into force, a number of Russian journalists and television reporters were denied entry to Ukraine or deported to Russia, with a number of TV channels banned.