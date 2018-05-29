50 Refugees Attack Police Officers at Migrant Center in Dresden

Police on Monday were called by security guards in order to stop a food-related dispute between two immigrants from Georgia at a migrant center in Dresden. However, after the police arrived, a crowd of refugees attacked them, injuring two police officers and one security guard.
"As a result, about 50 residents gathered and attacked officers by throwing lit cigarettes, then kicking and beating them," a statement from the Dresden police said, adding that one of the migrants tried to attack the officers "with an iron bar from his bed."
Additional forces were required to stop the crowd and restore order.
The clashes come on the heels of a scandal in Bremen in April, where a former official from the The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and his four colleagues were accused of taking bribes in exchange for granting around 1,200 refugees asylum, although they did not meet the criteria.
