Three People Killed, Two Injured in Shootout in Belgium - Reports (VIDEO)

According to the RTBF broadcaster, an armed man has shot two police officers at the Cafe des Augustins. He then fled and took hostage a housekeeper at Waha High School. The police are at the scene and have intervened in the situation. A passerby has also lost his life. Earlier reports said that the gunman had also been killed in the shootout.
Coups de feu à Liège, évacuation du boulevard d’Avroy. Beaucoup de voitures de police sur place + secours #Avroy #Liege #gunshot pic.twitter.com/CLXo16nST3— Victor ⌬ (@VICTORJ_FR) 29 мая 2018 г.
— Victor ⌬ (@VICTORJ_FR) 29 мая 2018 г.
Liege Mayor Willy Demeyer said on his Twitter page that the gunman has been detained and the situation has been stabilized.
#Fusillade BD Avroy. Auteur intercepté. Situation figée. Enfants en sécurité.— Willy Demeyer (@Willy_Demeyer) 29 мая 2018 г.
Liege city administration confirmed to Sputnik that the gunman has been killed.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
Dead policemen on the ground. Killed by gunman shouting "Allahu Akbar".#Avroy #Liege Belgium— NewsBlog breaking (@NBbreaking) 29 мая 2018 г.
GRAPHIC VIDEOpic.twitter.com/LMjg25qTaP
All comments
Show new comments (0)