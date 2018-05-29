Three People Killed, Two Injured in Shootout in Belgium - Reports (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two policemen were killed in a shootout in the Belgian city of Liege, police are taking into account that it could possibly be a terroristic act, RTBF reported on Tuesday.

According to the RTBF broadcaster, an armed man has shot two police officers at the Cafe des Augustins. He then fled and took hostage a housekeeper at Waha High School. The police are at the scene and have intervened in the situation. A passerby has also lost his life. Earlier reports said that the gunman had also been killed in the shootout.

Liege Mayor Willy Demeyer said on his Twitter page that the gunman has been detained and the situation has been stabilized.

#Fusillade BD Avroy. Auteur intercepté. Situation figée. Enfants en sécurité. — Willy Demeyer (@Willy_Demeyer) 29 мая 2018 г.

Liege city administration confirmed to Sputnik that the gunman has been killed.

