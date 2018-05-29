Register
19:36 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian migrants arrive at main train station in Copenhagen (File)

    Denmark to Drill Hundreds of Toddlers in Danish Values Amid Ghetto Clampdown

    © AP Photo / Finn Frandsen/POLFOTO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As a part of the new, far-reaching "ghetto agreement," hundreds of toddlers in "vulnerable areas" will be immersed in lessons on Danish values at kindergarten, otherwise their parents will forfeit child benefits.

    In accordance with the new law, which is a result of a cross-party collaboration between the Danish government, the right-wing Danish People's Party and the left-wing Social Democrats, children as young as one year old will be placed in mandatory daycare service starting from next summer, Danish Radio reported.

    The new law, which is part of a broader "ghetto agreement" to eliminate dozens of vulnerable areas rife with poverty and crime across the Scandinavian nation, states that hundreds of children will be placed in free care and education for at least 25 hours a week. This measure is estimated to set Denmark's coffers back an annual DKK 94 million ($15 million).

    In this initiative targeting "ghettos" from the official ghetto list maintained by the Danish authorities, children will be given an opportunity to learn Danish from an early formative age. The children will also be introduced to Danish traditions and customs, as well as democratic norms and values. The idea is to blend them into Danish society through play and activities.

    "Children who grow up in an exposed residential area do not have the same opportunities compared with their peers from other parts of the country," Minister of Children and Social Affairs Mai Mercado of the Conservative Party told the Politiken newspaper when explaining the motivation behind the decision. "If you grow up in a parallel society and do not know Danish values, then you have to learn them," she added.

    Mercado ventured that a tender age is not a hindrance for adopting Danish values, as the first 1,000 days are the most important for one's formation. She stressed the importance of all children getting the same prerequisites for entering the Danish system and staying at the same level. Mercado described the initiative as "giving children a better start in life."

    READ MORE: Danish Integration Minister Calls Ramadan 'Dangerous', 'Unsustainable'

    If the children are not enrolled in the program or if they don't participate sufficiently in compulsory programs, their parents risk losing child support.

    According to Danish People's Party social rapporteur Karin Nødgaard, this should be seen as integration aid rather than a penalty.

    "The parents should see this as a gift. It's not a punishment. We want to ensure that children get a certain set of values and traditions," Nødgaard told Danish Radio.

    Social Democrat social rapporteur Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil admitted to pushing for still sterner rules during negotiations.

    "We'd gladly go a step further, extending this policy from children in socially disadvantaged areas to vulnerable children throughout the country," Rosenkrantz-Theil said.

    This measure is part of the Danish government's "ghetto plan" designed to fight parallel societies. According to the plan, Denmark should rid itself of ghettos by 2030. In another measure, the percentage of "ghetto children" in Danish institutions shall be limited by 30 percent. Still other measures include strengthened policing and tighter punishments for crimes committed in vulnerable areas, with the idea of making them a safer place for living.

    READ MORE: Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies

    Related:

    Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies
    Women With Muslim Background Top Danish Abortion Statistics
    Danish Integration Minister Calls Ramadan 'Dangerous', 'Unsustainable'
    Tags:
    cultural values, values, ghettos, immigration, Social Democratic Party (Denmark), Danish People's Party, Mai Mercado, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse