New Italian Interim PM Vows Early Elections if Parl't Fails to Form New Gov't

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given the mandate to form the country’s national government to economist Carlo Cottarelli, Ugo Zampetti, an official in the president's office said.

As Italy's new premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli stated, he would bring about a new election in Italy as early as this fall if he doesn't win a confidence vote in parliament.

"I'll present myself to parliament with a program which — if it wins the backing of parliament — would include the approval of the 2019 budget. Then parliament would be dissolved with elections at the beginning of 2019. In the absence of (parliament's) confidence, the government would resign immediately and its main function would be the management of ordinary affairs until elections are held after the month of August," Cottarelli said shortly after being named interim prime minister by Italy's president.

Italian parliamentary elections were held on March 4. The election resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote.

"In the absence of confidence, the government will resign immediately. Its main task will be to prepare the country for elections after August. In this case, the government will remain completely neutral with respect to the election campaign. On my part, I promise not to nominate myself and ask the same commitment from other members of the government," Cottarelli noted in a statement as broadcast by the Rainews24 channel.

The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, the center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, received 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won some 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained a majority of votes required to form a government.