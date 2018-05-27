Italian PM-Designate Conte Fails to Form New Government - President's Office

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister-Designate Giuseppe Conte has not been able to form a new government, Ugo Zampetti, an official at the president's office, said Sunday.

Zampetti's speech was aired by Rai broadcaster.

President Sergio Mattarella authorized Zampetti to form the government on Wednesday.

On May 18, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega party published a coalition agreement and later nominated lawyer Giuseppe Conte for the premiership. On Wednesday, President Sergio Mattarella authorized Conte to form a new national government in a step meant to end political uncertainty created by the March 4 inconclusive election.